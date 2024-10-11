Saddula Bathukamma celebrated with colour and joy

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: The nine-day Bathukamma festivities culminated with vibrant Saddula Bathukamma celebrations in Warangal and Karimnagar districts on Thursday.

For the past two days, women of all age groups were busy purchasing a variety of flowers, calling friends and relatives, inviting them to join the final day of celebrations.

From the early morning, women decorated the front yards of their homes with rangolis and began preparing their Bathukammas with exotic flowers, involving their daughters to pass on the unique tradition of the Telangana region to future generations.

In the evening, as the women, dressed in traditional attire along with their daughters, prepared to visit local venues to celebrate Bathukamma, rains in both districts disrupted their plans, leaving them hesitant to proceed.

However, once the rains subsided, the women gathered at the designated venues where the district administrations of Warangal and Karimnagar had made elaborate arrangements for the occasion.

After placing the Bathukammas, the women offered turmeric and kumkum to fellow attendees, singing songs and dancing in unison around the Bathukamma, praising Goddess Gouramma. Later, they floated their Bathukammas in water tanks, seeking the goddess's blessings.

Officials made comprehensive arrangements at the tanks and ponds, installing high-mast lights, placing barricades, and deploying volunteers to assist the women in floating their Bathukammas safely.

The police departments of the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts ensured tight security, deploying swimming experts to prevent any untoward incidents.