Sacred Waters Draw Pilgrims to Mallikarjuna Temple in Adilabad Jungles

Hyderabad: A Kakatiya-era Shiva temple deep in the dense forests of Sirichelma village in Ichhoda mandal, Adilabad district, Telangana offers a pilgrimage unlike any other as it stands uniquely in the middle of a vast lake.

Devotees seeking darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, a revered form of Lord Shiva, wade through waist-deep waters — covering nearly 500 metres during the monsoon and winter seasons — guided only by ropes.

The temple draws pilgrims from across Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra. Many devotees praise the serene atmosphere as ideal for meditation and mantra japa, feeling a profound spiritual energy in the surroundings.

“The calm around the temple helps deepen my mantra practice like nowhere else,” says Digambar Patil from Kinwat in Nanded district of Maharashtra. Another visitor from Gokunda describes the site as a perfect retreat from worldly distractions, fostering true inner peace.

Local lore adds to the temple’s sanctity. It is believed that Lord Mallikarjuna himself dug the sacred lake during a severe drought to provide relief, eternally sanctifying the site. The temple’s architecture faces east so that the first rays of the sun illuminate the Shiva Lingam, symbolising a divine connection between the cosmos and the devotee.

Apart from Lord Mallikarjuna, the complex also houses deities representing Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism, reflecting the region’s enduring spirit of religious harmony.

The temple is a vibrant cultural and spiritual centre. Every Monday and Friday, special Abhishekam and Archana rituals fill the tranquil waters, while the grand Maha Shivaratri jatara attracts thousands of devotees seeking blessings and renewal. Legends speak of a miraculous self-manifested Shiva Lingam and the divine presence of Lord Shiva with Parvati.

Local devotee Nilakanta Sharma highlights the temple’s importance during the Hindu month of Karthika, when cosmic energies peak, amplifying spiritual benefits. He notes that the sacred waters and tranquil surroundings make it an ideal place for meditation and mantra japa, bringing peace and fulfilment.

Surrounded by the renowned Kuntala Waterfalls nearby, the temple stands as a testament to enduring faith and devotion. Visitors consistently praise its mystical atmosphere, where spirituality, culture, and nature converge into a deeply enriching experience.

Located about 260 km from Hyderabad and 20 km from Ichhoda town on National Highway 44, the Sirichelma Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple remains a living emblem of ancient traditions and resilient faith — inviting pilgrims from across Telangana, Maharashtra, and beyond to seek the divine blessings of Lord Shiva.

The temple priest Mahesh shared a captivating legend about the temple's origin. Long ago, two Vaishya women, Pittavva and Nimmavva, earned their living by selling traditional snacks like appalu and garelu. One day, a seven-year-old orphan boy sought shelter with them. After gaining their trust, he took on the responsibility of caring for their calves.

When a severe drought struck, causing a shortage of drinking water, the boy tied the calves to a tree and dug a large pond near it using a spade and a clump of grass, building a bund around the pond. Mysteriously, the boy disappeared shortly after completing the pond. Later, he appeared in a dream to Pittavva and Nimmavva, revealing he would manifest as a self-emerged (Swayambhu) Shiva Lingam in the pond.

The women found that a Shiva Lingam had indeed appeared in the pond but with a sunken top. The villagers believe this indentation reflects the boy’s ordeal — carrying mud on his head while building the pond’s bund caused a depression on his head, the priest said.