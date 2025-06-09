Rythu Mithra Launched In Telangana For First Time

KARIMNAGAR: For the first time in Telangana, a unique programme called ‘Rythu Mithra’ (Farmer’s friend) is being conducted at three agricultural directorate centres of Jagtial, Korutla and Dharmapuri, said the district agricultural officer V. Bhaskar. The primary goal of the programme is well-being of the farmers, he said while launching the initiative in Jagtial district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar said that through this programme, scientists and officials from the agricultural department will directly meet farmers and provide solutions for the problems they face while cultivating crops.

They will suggest types of seeds to be used, steps to be taken to prevent attacks by pests and insects, protection from diseases, usage of fertilisers and how to implement crop protection measures.

The Rythu Mithra programme will be held on every Monday from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm at the assistant director of agriculture (ADA) offices in Jagtial, Korutla and Dharmapuri. Two to three agricultural scientists and agricultural officials will directly meet farmers and provide answers to farmers and written solutions on paper.

The farmers will be made aware of various advanced methods used in agriculture and technology that can be implemented for cultivating various types of crops. The issues of the farmers will be recorded in a register and necessary actions will be taken, he added.

The assistant director of agriculture Tirupati, agricultural scientists Rajinikanth, Srinivas and officials from three agriculture centres of Jagtial, Korutla and Dharmapuri were present along with the farmers.