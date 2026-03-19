Rythu Discom Seeks ERC’s Licence

Hyderabad:Telangana's third power distribution company, Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL), has filed a licence application with the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Ugadi. The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) had granted incorporation approval on March 18.

Rythu discom chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui said the state aimed to deliver dedicated, reliable power to farmers through this farmer-centric entity. The third discom was formed with an IAS officer as CMD, with four directors from existing discoms and key officials as shareholders, as per March 11 government orders setting up the entity.



About 51 engineers and staff from southern and northern discoms have been deputed to the corporate office of the third discom to ensure quality services for agriculture, marking a key step toward specialized rural power supply.