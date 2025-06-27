Rythu Bharosa, Rains Boost Agricultural Activities

NIZAMABAD: With continuous rainfall over the past few days, agricultural operations for the upcoming Vana Kalam (kharif) season have gained momentum in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Farmers are actively engaged in sowing paddy and other seasonal crops. The financial aid provided under the Rythu Bharosa scheme has further boosted agricultural activity in the region.

In Nizamabad district, the highest rainfall of 17.2 mm was recorded in Bheemgal and 15.4 mm in Mugpal on Friday. A total of 2.72 lakh farmers in the district received ₹316.93 crore under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, credited directly to their bank accounts.

In Kamareddy district, the highest rainfall of 21 mm was recorded in Kamareddy town, followed by 18.8 mm in Ramlaxmanpally village of Gandhari mandal.

As a result, farmers are busy sowing paddy, sunflower, maize, turmeric, and other crops in their fields. Villages across both districts are witnessing intense agricultural activity, with farmers, tenant farmers, and agricultural labourers fully engaged in the season's work. The purchase of seeds and fertilisers is underway in towns such as Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy, Banswada, and across all mandals.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mahesh, a young farmer from Bheemgal, said, "We intensified agricultural work after receiving financial support from the state government directly into our bank accounts. We have two acres of land and the funds have helped us start the season without delay."

He added, "In the past, our parents and grandparents had to rely on moneylenders and traders for financial help during kharif and rabi seasons. As small and marginal farmers, this timely aid gives us the confidence to complete the work early."