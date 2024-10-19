Rythu Bharosa Postponement: BRS Calls for Statewide Protests Today

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Saturday called for state-wide protests on Sunday against the state government’s announcement that Rythu Bharosa funds will be deposited in farmers’ accounts only from next year’s Rabi crop season.

Reacting sharply to an announcement by agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Raoa, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao called on his party leaders and cadre to hold protests at all mandal headquarters on Sunday demanding immediate release of Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers. The government promised `15,000 per acre a year to farmers and this year even the old Rythu Bandhu of `5,000 per acre was not paid for the Kharif crop season, he said.

“The Congress government has proved KCR’s statement that it will leave the farmers high and dry,” Rao said.

Joining him was former finance minister T. Harish Rao, who said the worst fears of farmers have come true under the Congress administration. Tummala has quietly delivered the death blow to farmers, he said.

“The Congress government has cheated farmers, on farm loan waiver, on bonus for paddy and now on Rythu Bharosa. We are calling on farmers to confront Congress leaders everywhere and hold them to account,” Harish Rao said.