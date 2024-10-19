 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Rythu Bharosa Postponement: BRS Calls for Statewide Protests Today

Telangana
DC Correspondent
19 Oct 2024 2:07 PM GMT
Rythu Bharosa Postponement: BRS Calls for Statewide Protests Today
x
K.T. Rama Rao leads charge, slamming Congress government for failing farmers; protests planned at mandal headquarters on Sunday. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Saturday called for state-wide protests on Sunday against the state government’s announcement that Rythu Bharosa funds will be deposited in farmers’ accounts only from next year’s Rabi crop season.

Reacting sharply to an announcement by agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Raoa, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao called on his party leaders and cadre to hold protests at all mandal headquarters on Sunday demanding immediate release of Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers. The government promised `15,000 per acre a year to farmers and this year even the old Rythu Bandhu of `5,000 per acre was not paid for the Kharif crop season, he said.

“The Congress government has proved KCR’s statement that it will leave the farmers high and dry,” Rao said.

Joining him was former finance minister T. Harish Rao, who said the worst fears of farmers have come true under the Congress administration. Tummala has quietly delivered the death blow to farmers, he said.

“The Congress government has cheated farmers, on farm loan waiver, on bonus for paddy and now on Rythu Bharosa. We are calling on farmers to confront Congress leaders everywhere and hold them to account,” Harish Rao said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS protests Rythu Bharosa KT Rama Rao (KTR) 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick