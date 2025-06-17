Rythu Bharosa Makes Adilabad Farmers Smile

ADILABAD: Farmers across Adilabad and neighbouring districts expressed relief and satisfaction as financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme was credited to their bank accounts after a year gap. Many said the timely disbursal has helped them procure seeds and fertilisers ahead of the cropping season.

Farmers owning up to three acres of land received the payments on Tuesday, and long queues formed at local banks as they checked for credits under the scheme. Those with more than five acres, who had not yet received the money, were seen enquiring with bank staff about the delay. Farmers with up to ten acres, who missed the previous instalment, are hopeful they might receive pending amounts this time.

Several small and marginal farmers, struggling under financial pressure, said the assistance had given them a much-needed reprieve. Their conversations in villages reflected the general relief and optimism the scheme has brought. Many said the scheme could emerge as a game changer, particularly in attracting the rural vote bank.

Beneficiaries reported receiving mobile alerts confirming the deposits. “After a long time, we heard the familiar ‘ting ting’ of bank message alerts. Everyone is checking phones and asking neighbours if they got the Rythu Bharosa message,” a farmer said.

S. Laxmibai of Sangdi village in Bela mandal received Rythu Bharosa for her 2.5 acres on Tuesday. She thanked the state government for the timely support, which she said arrived when she needed to buy cotton seeds and fertilisers. “We need capital for agricultural inputs. This assistance spares us from relying on moneylenders,” she shared.

Atram Bapurao from Bhavaniguda in Bela mandal, who received support for his 1.5-acre land, said the funds would help him buy inputs and pay labourers. “I thought the government would take more time, but to our surprise, the money was credited without delay,” he said.

G. Rakesh of Jhari village in Talamadugu mandal received Rs 12,000 for his two-acre holding, and said many fellow farmers in his area also got the benefit. Another farmer, Nagula Satish from the same village, confirmed that Rs 18,000 was credited to his account for his three-acre land.

Gfx: Rythu Bharosa amounts deposited:

Rs 40.56 crore to 50,782 farmers in Adilabad district

Rs 38.34 crore to 55,681 farmers in Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Rs 52.63 crore to 91,277 farmers in Mancherial

Rs 63.12 crore to 1,00,029 farmers in Nirmal district