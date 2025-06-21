Rythu Bharosa For Farmers With 7 Acres Is Main Talk in Adilabad Villages

Adilabad: Farmers owning up to seven acres of land are now receiving financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, an expansion from the previous instalment, which was limited to four acres.

This unexpected development has unsettled Opposition parties. Both the BRS and BJP had banked on farmer discontent over delayed payments ahead of the upcoming local-body elections, but the widened coverage has forced them to rethink their strategy.

Bedurkar Dayakar Patel of Sangdi village, Bela mandal, confirmed that ₹6,000 per acre was credited to his account for all seven acres he cultivates. “I never imagined we would get Rythu Bharosa at such a critical time, when we urgently need money for seeds and fertilisers,” he said. Similar payments have reportedly been made for eight acres owned by Manchala Ramanna and nine acres belonging to Bala Chander, also of Sangdi.

Official data show that ₹190.54 crore has been deposited into the accounts of 1,22,102 farmers in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, while ₹263.93 crore has reached 1,48,342 farmers in neighbouring Adilabad district.

News of seven-acre payments has become the main topic of conversation in many villages. Some farmers speculate that holders of up to 10 acres may receive assistance in the next round.

Rajeshwar, a farmer from Thantoli village, noted that growers are beginning to recognise the state government’s improved finances. “People now have greater confidence not only in Rythu Bharosa but also in other welfare schemes like Indiramma Houses and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam,” he said.





