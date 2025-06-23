Rythu Bharosa Cheers Farmers In Jangaon

WARANGAL: The state government’s flagship Rythu Bharosa Scheme, created to provide financial support to farmers, is bringing cheer in Jangaon (erstwhile Warangal district) after the latest round of direct bank transfers for the 2025 kharif season.

A total of ₹211.21 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 1,75,563 farmers across the district’s 12 mandals as investment support.

District collector Rizwan Basha Shaik said the scheme underlines the government’s commitment to “supporting farmers, the backbone of the nation.” For the coming kharif season, growers in the district plan to cultivate crops on 3,49,930 acres, including 2,15,000 acres of paddy, 1,25,000 acres of cotton, 3,670 acres of maize and 3,500 acres of red gram.

To meet input demand, officials have stocked 6,359 metric tonnes of urea and ample seed supplies. Agriculture officers are also monitoring markets to curb the sale of counterfeit seeds.

Farmers welcomed the timely aid. Singireddy Sattaiah of Yerravenu village, Palakurthy mandal, said he received ₹33,600 for his 5 acres 24 guntas, adding, “This support meets my crop-investment needs. I thank Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for understanding farmers’ problems.”

Likewise, Gandla Rangaiah of Shivunipalli village, Station Ghanpur mandal, received ₹36,900, noting, “The money arrived just when I was worrying about funds for the next crop. Now I can buy fertilisers and seeds without stress. I’m grateful to this people-focused government.”

Recipients by mandal

• Palakurthy mandal topped the list, with about 22,500 farmers receiving ₹27.06 crore.

• Raghunathpally mandal followed, as 20,077 farmers shared ₹24.76 crore.

• Devaruppula mandal ranked third, with 16,558 farmers obtaining ₹20.76 crore.

• Tarigoppula mandal recorded the lowest disbursement, at ₹9.77 crore for 8,048 farmers.