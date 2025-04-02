RYDS aims to empower youth in state: Sridhar Babu

WARANGAL: The Rajiv Youth Development Scheme (RYDS) aims to provide financial support and self-employment to youths, said IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu at the camp office of local MLA Gandra Sathyanarayana Rao in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

Sharing the government’s vision for Telangana’s future, Sridhar Babu emphasised the his government’s commitment to transforming the state into a thriving economy. “The Congress government aims to develop Telangana into a 1 trillion economy in the near future,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the government's recent strides in fulfilling its promises to people. “We have already honoured our commitment of filling over 57,000 vacant positions within one year,” Sridhar Babu said, stressing the government’s dedication to job creation.

Sridhar Babu touched on the Congress government's previous efforts to promote self-employment. He referred to subsidies provided via corporations which helped individuals create jobs and support local economies.

The minister also took the opportunity to criticise the previous government's alleged lack of commitment to job creation, specifically pointing out that only 250-300 people were hired in 2023 under the pretext of employment.

A Government Order (GO) was issued on March 25, outlining the scheme's financial support structure. Subsidies will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh with varying percentages based on the loan amount. Applications for the scheme must be submitted by April 5 at local MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Officer) offices.

Sridhar Babu said the selection process would be transparent with local officials including the district collector overseeing the process. Highlighting the importance of public awareness, the minister urged the media to spread information about the scheme. Furthermore, the government enlisted the support of banks to provide loans to beneficiaries who will receive disbursements within 15 to 30 days. Expert guidance will also be available to beneficiaries to ensure they succeed in their chosen ventures.

The minister reaffirmed that the government is committed to systemic changes including reforms to the troubled Dharani land record system. The Congress government remains focused on improving livelihoods and creating fair opportunities for citizens of Telangana, he added.