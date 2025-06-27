Rural Digital Push: Veterans Get Biz Training

Hyderabad: Even after hanging up their uniforms, hundreds of veterans and veer naris (war widows) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are now gearing up for a second innings, this time, as rural digital entrepreneurs.

In a bid to promote self-reliance and tech-driven livelihoods, a training session was held in Secunderabad on Wednesday to help former defence personnel set-up and operate Common Service Centres (CSCs) in towns and villages.

The initiative was jointly organised by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. It drew around 300 participants, including 12 veer naris and dependents of armed forces personnel, with some travelling from remote corners of both states.

The training covered digital services delivery, government schemes and how to become a certified village-level entrepreneur. “This is about dignity, independence and purpose beyond retirement,” said director AWPO Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Colonel B.G. Budhori in his opening remarks.