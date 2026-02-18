Ruptured Pipeline Repaired At Manikonda

HYDERABAD: The HMWS&SB undertook emergency repairs on a 1,200 mm diameter pipeline that ruptured at Manikonda in the early hours of Tuesday. Board managing director Ashok Reddy inspected the site and said the pipeline, which runs from Khanapur to Bojagutta, was damaged around 2.40 am near Nagulamma temple. Water supply from Singapur and Khanapur sources was halted at 3 am to prevent further loss.

Repairs began at 7 am, with the damaged portion being replaced using 1,150 mm MS barrels. Officials said the works are expected to be completed by 7 pm, after which supply will be restored in phases.

Ashok Reddy directed that water tankers be deployed to affected areas to minimise inconvenience. Supply has been disrupted in Gandipet, Kokapet, Narsingi, Manchirevula, Puppalguda, Khanapur, Manikonda, and regions under the Shaikpet and Bojagutta reservoir commands.