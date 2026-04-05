Run For Jesus Marks Holy Saturday

Hyderabad: The annual ‘Run for Jesus’ was held on Holy Saturday, with participation reported from over 800 locations nationwide to mark Good Friday and Easter. The event, which began in 2011, saw large participation from youths.

The rally conveyed the message of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, with thousands of Christians from various denominations taking part by walking, running and travelling in vehicles across streets while raising slogans. “Christ is Risen! Indeed, Christ is Risen!”

In the city, the rally was organised at more than 40 locations, covering about 200 km. The main event was flagged off at 6 am by Cardinal Poola Anthony.

At Munuganoor, the rally was flagged off by Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy. “God bless them,” he said, expressing support for the event. In RamnNagar, the rally was flagged off by Muta Gopal in the presence of youth leader Muta Jai Simha.

Organising committee member Paul Devapriyam Pulla said, “Christians from all walks of life turned out in large numbers, making the event a grand success and glorifying God Almighty.”

David Norfolk of Millennium Church said, “Prior to the run, an inter-church cricket tournament was organised, with 26 teams from various churches and denominations participating. The event generated strong enthusiasm among Christian youth.”