Run, Flash Mob Mark Poll Awareness in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Efforts to boost voter participation in the Jubilee Hills byelection have gained momentum through a series of activities under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. Officials said this week’s focus has been on encouraging citizens to verify their details, promote responsible voting, and report violations during the election period.

A two-km run from Krishnakant Park in Yousufguda saw participation from students, youth groups and community members carrying placards urging people to vote and ensure no eligible resident is left out of the rolls.

A voter awareness forum at TG Shakthi ERP of TG Genco in Yousufguda discussed ethical voting, registration procedures and the use of the cVIGIL app for reporting Model Code of Conduct violations.

A flash mob at Podium Mall in Tolichowki combined classical and contemporary dance to spread the message of voter awareness and inclusive participation ahead of polling day.