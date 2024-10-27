RUDA Comes into Effect in Telangana

Karimnagar: The state government has officially established the Ramagundam Urban Development Authority (RUDA) by issuing Government Order 165 (G.O.165), fulfilling a campaign promise made by the Congress to the residents of Ramagundam ahead of the Assembly elections.

M. Dana Kishore, principal secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, announced on Sunday that RUDA will encompass the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, the municipalities of Peddapalli, Manthani, and Sultanabad, along with 198 surrounding villages. This is expected to unlock special funds for various developmental projects, enhancing both the urban infrastructure of Ramagundam and the growth of nearby villages.

Ramagundam MLA Raj Tagore Makkan Singh thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu for realising the long-held aspirations of the industrial region’s populace. Singh, who spearheaded the push for RUDA’s formation, highlighted that the authority’s creation will lead to significant improvements, including the beautification of Ramagundam town and extensive development in the surrounding areas.

The establishment of RUDA marks a pivotal step in the region’s progression, building on Ramagundam’s evolution from a notified area in 1982 to a municipal corporation in 2010. With RUDA in place, the state government aims to foster sustainable growth and elevate Ramagundam as a key urban center in Telangana.