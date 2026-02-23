RTI Info Will Vindicate My Family’s Innocence: Kamareddy MLA

HYDERABAD: BJP Kamareddy MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy, facing allegations of land grabbing, on Monday urged district collector Ashish Sangwan to provide information under the RTI with regard to the 263 acres of government land in the town. This would prove his family’s innocence in the alleged land-grabbing scam, he said.

Amidst tight security, the MLA, who was under house arrest following clashes between BJP and Congress activists over the alleged land grab, met collector and other officials. “Even though I have all the relevant documents to prove my innocence, the information endorsed by officials under RTI will clear the air. It shall reveal the truth and people will know that we did no wrong. Those who are honest won’t be afraid of anything,” the MLA asserted, while briefing the media at the Collectorate.

Earlier in the day, BJP vice-president and Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna met with Venkataramana Reddy to express solidarity and strongly condemned the alleged attack on his camp office last week.

NSUI leaders welcomed the decision of the MLA and submitted a separate representation to officials urging them to conduct a probe into the alleged land encroachment. Earlier in the day, police officials stopped a group of NSUI leaders from marching towards the government junior college where the alleged land grab occurred, to prevent clashed and asked them to visit the DSP office. The NSUI said it was ready for a debate with the MLA under police supervision.