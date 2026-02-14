RTC Unions Propose Feb. 24 Stir for Pending Dues

Hyderabad: Employees of the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) have threatened to halt services on February 24 and called a ‘Chalo Assembly’ protest to press their demand that the government fulfil election-time promises and clear pending dues.

Union leaders said three Pay Revision Commissions (PRCs) for 2017, 2021 and 2025 remained pending and reiterated their demand for merger of the corporation into the government, along with pay parity with government employees. They also sought reimbursement of dues under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

A union member said: “The government has failed to implement its election manifesto. It has been over two years since the Congress and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came to power, yet not a single promise made to us has been fulfilled.”

They said there was no progress for the merger of the corporation into the government. The unions also alleged that around Rs 2,700 crore in reimbursement towards the Mahalakshmi scheme was pending.

RTC pensioners are likely to join the protest, with unions alleging that retirement benefits have not been cleared for eight years. They claimed that around 12,000 posts remain vacant, leading to staff shortage.

The unions demanded that the state government procure electric buses with Central support instead of allowing private players to operate them, stating that each bus could generate employment.

Marramreddy Thomas Reddy, vice-chairman of the RTC Employees JAC, said: “Employees are preparing to halt bus services and march to the Assembly. We will issue notices to the labour commissioner and the RTC managing director. Posters for the ‘Chalo Assembly’ programme have already been released.”