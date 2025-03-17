RTC to deliver Talambralus from Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad:On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will deliver the Sita Ram Kalyana Talambralus from Bhadradri temple to the homes of the devotees, in association with the endowments department.

Devotees who want the Talambralus should register their details by paying `151 at the TGSRTC logistics centres as well as on the TGSRTC website. It will be delivered soon after the festival day. The Sita-Rama celestial wedding at Bhadrachalam is one of the major festivals, drawing lakhs of devotees.