RTC Staff Warn of Stir as Minister Appeals for Calm

Hyderabad:With Intermediate public examinations beginning Wednesday, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to operate services with utmost care. He instructed that no buses be cancelled and asked crew members to halt near exam centres if students show their hall tickets. The Greater Hyderabad zone said help desks would be set up at key bus points for students’ convenience.

Hyderabad:TGRTC employees staged a protest at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, as part of their ‘Chalo Secretariat’ programme, pressing long-pending demands.



In a video statement, minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, “This government is always in favour of the employees and the corporation. The demands will be considered for sure. We are working on absorption of this corporation into the government, but the present financial situation is not proper. As part of this family of employees, I am striving hard to fulfil all promises. Our first duty is to safeguard this corporation, which is in deep losses.”



Employee unions reiterated their 11 demands, including merger of RTC with the government, implementation of the 2021 PRC, job security, increasing the fleet, and purchase of electric buses. The joint action committee said, “We postponed the strike earlier as per the minister’s promise, but even after months, our problems are not resolved. If our demands are not resolved by March 13, we will give a strike notice to the government. The government should invite us for talks.”

