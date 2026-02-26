RTC Special Buses For Inter Exams

Hyderabad: With Intermediate examinations beginning on Wednesday, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) deployed an additional 90 buses, making commuting easy for students. Along with the 1,140 services, 90 more buses were brought out to suit the travel timing of the students to reach their examination halls on time.

RTC regional manager Sudha Parimala said that along with the additional bus service for the Intermediate exams, helpdesk counters have been arranged at important bus points for the facility of the students. “Students have to reach the centre before 9 am to attend the exam and from 12 noon onwards these services are back for the return journey,” she added

On Tuesday, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar instructed the RTC management to make necessary arrangements for the special buses during the Intermediate examinations.