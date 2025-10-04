RTC Fares Up Rs.5, Rs.10, Effective from October 6

Hyderabad: City bus passengers will have to spend a lot more on travel from Monday, October 6, when they return to work after the Dasara holidays, as the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a hike in fares for city services ranging between Rs 5 and Rs 10.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, the corporation said the revision was cleared by the state government on September 23 to fund its ambitious plan of phasing out diesel buses and inducting 2,800 electric buses in the city and within the Outer Ring Road limits by 2027. The initiative is part of the government’s “Clean and Green Hyderabad” mission to promote eco-friendly mass transport and reduce vehicular emissions. According to the revised tariff, City Ordinary, Metro Express, e-Ordinary and e-Express services will cost Rs 5 more for the first three stages and Rs 10 extra from the fourth stage onward. Metro Deluxe and e-Metro AC services will see a Rs 5 hike for the first stage and Rs 10 more from the second stage onward.

The TGSRTC stated that the increase was modest and temporary, aimed solely at sustaining the shift toward a cleaner, greener public transport network while improving service quality and reliability. The corporation highlighted that its switch to electric buses would not only curb air pollution but also help ease traffic congestion and encourage commuters to prefer public transport over private vehicles. “This project reflects the government’s commitment to building a pollution-free, health-friendly transport network for the city’s residents,” the corporation said, adding that the move would reduce the incidence of respiratory and cardiac ailments linked to poor air quality. Currently, 265 electric buses are operating across six depots in Greater Hyderabad limits, with another 275 expected to join the fleet by the end of this year. Each of the existing depots has been upgraded with high-tension (HT) charging connections in collaboration with TGSPDCL and TG Transco at an investment of Rs 8 crore per depot. To further support the growing fleet, TGSRTC is setting up HT connections at 19 more depots and will establish 10 new depots and 10 charging stations at an estimated cost of `392 crore. Calling the initiative a landmark in urban mobility, TGSRTC said it seeks public cooperation to make the transition to electric buses a success. “The electric bus programme is a revolutionary step toward a pollution-free Hyderabad,” the corporation said. “We appeal to citizens to support this eco-friendly shift and continue their trust in RTC services as they always have.”

On June 9, the TGSRTC had increased bus pass fares by 20-30 per cent for City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Metro Deluxe services for the general public and students. At that time, the corporation had rising operational costs. The cost of the City Ordinary pass rose from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,400, while the student pass fare increased from Rs 400 to Rs 600.