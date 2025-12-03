 Top
RTC Passengers See Leopard Near Kottal

Telangana
3 Dec 2025 11:06 PM IST

The RTC bus driver handled the situation calmly and continued safely towards Yellareddy

Passengers spotted the wild animal, recorded it on their mobile phones and shared the video on social media.

NIZAMABAD: A leopard created panic on the Yellareddy-Kamareddy main road in the Kottal forest area on Tuesday. Passengers travelling in an RTC bus from Kamareddy to Yellareddy spotted the wild animal, recorded it on their mobile phones and shared the video on social media. The RTC bus driver handled the situation calmly and continued safely towards Yellareddy.

Residents of Kottal village and neighbouring areas in Yellareddy mandal, Kamareddy district, are worried following the leopard’s movement near their locality and remain in a state of anxiety.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
