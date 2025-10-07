RTC Passengers Angry Over Price Hike

Hyderabad: The first city bus service that began at 2.50 am on Monday angered passengers, who were forced to pay an additional ₹10 following the revised TGSRTC fare hike. The hike is expected to affect nearly 9.4 lakh passengers who use city bus services daily. Overall, the TGSRTC’s city ridership stands at around 24 lakh passengers per day.

Regular commuters questioned why city passengers were being penalised by the corporation through an additional charge.

Peak hour traffic for city buses typically occurs between 8 am and 10.30 am, and again from 4 pm onwards. The revised fares now impose an additional charge of ₹5 for the first three stages of City Ordinary, Metro Express, E-Ordinary, and E-Express services, and ₹10 from the fourth stage onwards. Similarly, for Metro Deluxe and E-Metro AC services, passengers must pay ₹5 extra for the first stage and ₹10 extra from the second stage.

Satyanarayana, a resident of Uppal who works in Secunderabad, said, “This morning I had to pay ₹35 for a ticket that used to cost ₹25. This means I will be spending at least ₹20 more every day because of this hike.”

A TGSRTC official defended the fare revision, calling it a “small burden on city passengers” that would help fund better transport infrastructure. “The revenue from this marginal increase will support the introduction of electric buses to replace diesel vehicles across the Greater Hyderabad region,” the official said.