RTC MD Sajjanar’s post on digital fraud draws Modi’s attention

Hyderabad: A video posted by the senior IPS officer and TGRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar recently on ‘X’ on digital fraud drew the attention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

During Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday, Modi discussed digital frauds and shared a video of a person speaking to pseudo police officers. He highlighted how this person cleverly avoided falling into the traps of cybercrooks.

“The same issue and video was highlighted on my X handle by sharing a smart video call conversation between the same person Santosh Patil of Vijayapur of Karnataka, along with a message to create awareness on digital arrests and cybercrime issues,” Sajjanar said in a tweet posted on Sunday after completion of Mann Ki Baat.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister for sharing the video again and personally shedding light on this critical issue,” he said.

Sajjanar said, “If anyone falls prey to such cyber frauds or the fraudsters try to contact you, please Dial 1930 immediately for assistance. Let’s come together to create a digital safer India.”