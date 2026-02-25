RTC Launches Mee Seva Mobile App

Hyderabad: The TGRTC has launched a 'Mee Seva Mee Ticket’ mobile app to allow passengers to book tickets online. The service was inaugurated by transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, transport special secretary transport Vikas Raj, RTC managing director Y. Nagi Reddy and Mee Seva commissioner Ravi Kiran.

The RTC in its press release mentioned through the app a total of 1,710 OPRS services could be accessed. The major destinations were Bengaluru, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mancherial, Khammam, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Warangal. The bus pass module would enable city commuters to digitally purchase and renew monthly bus passes through a mobile app.

The T24 ticket has been integrated into the MeTicket mobile app for operations within the Greater Hyderabad Zone, a 24-hour digital travel pass that allows unlimited travel in city ordinary, Metro Express and Metro Deluxe bus services.