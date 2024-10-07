RTC driver dies of cardiac arrest, saves 42 passengers lives

Siddipet: A TGSRTC bus driver heroically saved the lives of 42 passengers even as he suffered a heart attack on Rajiv Rahadari in Gouraram village, Gajwel mandal, on Sunday. Thakur Ramesh Singh, 46, was driving the Huzurabad depot bus to Hyderabad when he stopped at a roadside hotel. Shortly after resuming the journey, he began to complain of chest pain.



The passengers promptly called an ambulance, and he was transported to Gajwel Government Hospital, where he sadly succumbed to his condition while undergoing treatment. RTC officials arrived at the hospital and facilitated the transfer of his body to his family.Thakur Ramesh Singh had recently been transferred from the Parakala depot to the Huzurabad depot and was a native of Duddenapally village in Saidapur mandal. The news of his passing cast a pall of gloom over Duddenapally village. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. RTC staff, villagers, and relatives have appealed to the state government and TGSRTC for assistance for the bereaved family.