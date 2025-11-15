RTC Buses Booked In Massive Violations

Hyderabad: TGSRTC buses across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have recorded a worrying rise in road accidents, violations and pending challans over the last five years, according to official traffic data accessed by Deccan Chronicle. The consolidated figures show that RTC buses were involved in more than 1,300 accidents, resulting in over 440 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, underscoring persistent safety concerns.

RTC buses remain one of the most used modes of transport within the city and for inter-district travel. However, data from all three commissionerates shows violations continuing to rise steadily. More than 41,000 cases were booked in the last five years, ranging from dangerous driving to junction indiscipline and other breaches.

Overspeeding, stop-line or zebra-line violations, signal jumping and stopping on the carriageway were among the most frequent infractions, followed by at least 20 other types of violations. Between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2025, Hyderabad registered 29,692 cases, Rachakonda 8,092 and Cyberabad 4,009.

Hyderabad joint commissioner of traffic D. Joel Davis, said, “Our enforcement teams are continuously working on the ground. We are implementing the rules strictly, detecting violations and imposing challans wherever necessary.”

Yet, the rising number of cases, injuries and deaths tells a different story. In total, RTC buses were involved in 1,355 accidents across the three commissionerates, claiming 444 lives in five years. Hyderabad recorded 534 accidents and 125 deaths, Rachakonda 289 accidents and 90 deaths. Cyberabad, the most accident-prone zone, reported 522 accidents and 129 deaths. The combined data points to consistent safety challenges in RTC operations.

TGSRTC managing director Y. Nagi Reddy said, “We have a structured training system for all drivers. Anyone involved in minor accidents, even cases where a bus merely sustains scratches, is immediately sent for refresher training. In serious or fatal accidents, action is much stricter and removal from service is taken up as per protocol. Safety cannot be compromised.”

He added that each driver operates within a regulated shift of seven hours and ten minutes to prevent fatigue-related errors. The new fleet of electric buses is equipped with surveillance cameras to monitor lane discipline, stopping patterns and overall behaviour at the wheel.

“We also conduct mandatory drunk-driving checks before a driver begins duty. No bus is allowed to leave the depot unless the driver is fully fit, alert and cleared by our safety teams. These measures are part of our effort to strengthen accountability and improve safety standards across the city,” he said.

Box

Danger on wheels

Accidents: 1,445

Deaths: 444

Injuries: 1,023

The break-up

Commissionerate - Cases - Deaths - Injuries

Hyderabad -534 - 125 - 353

Rachakonda - 289 - 90 - 284

Cyberabad: - 522 - 129 - 386

Major violations:

Stopping on carriageway: 13,307

Stop-line or zebra-line: 9,722

Signal jumping: 7,686

Wrong parking: 5,617

Overspeeding: 1,035

Total, including others: 42,213

Challans and penalties

Hyderabad: Rs 21.19 crore

Rachakonda: Rs 39.83 lakh (Pending: Rs 25.92 lakh)

Cyberabad: Rs 28.28 lakh (Pending: Rs 20.16 lakh)