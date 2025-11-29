RTC Bus Runs Over Woman

Hyderabad: Balamani, 60, died after being hit by an RTC bus at Shankarpally crossrroads on Thursday evening. According to the police, Balamani, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Shankarpally, was crossing the road around 4.30 pm when an RTC bus travelling from Hyderabad allegedly hit her. She sustained serious injuries to both legs and her left hand. She was first shifted to a private hospital nearby and later referred to Osmania General Hospital for further treatment. She died while undergoing treatment at around 7 pm. A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.

‘Fake’ scribes at Gov. event

Hyderabad: A tense situation prevailed for a brief period at the FDDI Auditorium in Raidurgam during Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s programme on Friday, after a few individuals entered the venue allegedly using forged media identity logos of major news networks. Following objections from attendees, a petition was submitted at the Madhapur police alleging misuse of media branding. “We are verifying the complaint. No FIR has been registered yet,” Madhapur inspector D. Krishna Mohan said.

Cop held for ‘stealing’ fake wrist watch

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar Police on Friday arrested constable Sriramula Sharan Kumar of the City Armed Reserve Headquarters, for allegedly misappropriating property during an official search operation. The stolen property, said to be an imitation wrist watch of a high-end brand, was recovered from his residence.

This reflected the strict internal accountability mechanisms and zero-tolerance policy towards departmental misconduct, the city police said.

According to a statement, police had conducted a search and seizure operation at the residence of one Bathini Shashikanth, accused of impersonation, cheating and forgery. Sharan Kumar was deployed for videographing the search proceedings. He had allegedly taken and concealed the imitation watch belonging to the accused without entering it in the seizure memo.

Police said videography footage taken by another constable of the search procedure had established that Shravan Kumar had “failed to act according to the obligation regarding entrusted property,” the statement said.

Maoists offer to surrender

Hyderabad: Days after the security forces gunned down the senior Maoist leader Madvi Hidma and several central committee members surrendered before the police, the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh (MMC) special zone committee has reportedly announced that they would surrender before the government by January 1, 2026.

The purported letter came on the first day of the three-day-long DGPs conclave at Raipur of Chhattisgarh that was expected to discuss left-wing extremism. The letter was released in the name of MMC spokesperson Ananth.

The letter purportedly said that the Maoists were willing to give up arms collectively rather than in fragmented surrenders. The MMC has requested that security forces halt operations until the proposed date.

Ghatkesar Man Arrested for Raping Minor

Hyderabad: Ghatkesar police arrested 24-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl who became pregnant. The accused had befriended the minor and established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of love. The crime came to light after the girl complained of severe stomach pain a couple of days ago. Taken to a hospital doctors said she was five months pregnant.

Police said the victim was staying with her elderly grandparents who were unaware of the abuse. Based on their complaint lodged after the medical findings, police booked the accused for rape and under the Pocso Act and sent him to judicial remand.

The child welfare committee (CWC) has stepped in to assess the girl’s physical and emotional condition. Given her minor status, her vulnerable family situation, and medical reports, the CWC along with the health department will examine the feasibility of a carrying out a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).

Farmer Attempts Suicide at Vikarabad Collectorate

Hyderabad: A farmer from Kodangal attempted to die by suicide at the Vikarabad collectorate on Thursday, alleging that local forest officials were blocking possession of land.

Srinivas of Chitlappally said that 24 guntas of land were on his mother Vadde Chandramma’s name in revenue records. Forest officials were repeatedly obstructing his possession.

According to videos from the site, officials had erected a board stating that the land belonged to the forest department and had added it to the prohibited list. He alleged that despite visiting the collector’s office 11 times and repeatedly approaching forest officials, no one ordered a survey to establish the status of the land.

Srinivas stated that even though collector issued directions, local officials failed to implement them. Frustrated, he reportedly wrote a note blaming the Kodangal FRO and DFRO before attempting to die by suicide. Vikarabad Rural police said no complaint had been lodged with them.

Driver Injured as Car Collides with Bus, Catches Fire in Shankarpally

HYDERABAD: A driver was injured when his car collided with a private bus and caught fire, on the Mahalingapuram-Shankarpally road at about 1 am on Friday. The driver was returning to RC Puram after dinner at Nawabpet, when the car rammed into the front-right side of a Super Travels bus. The fire was under control by the police and the locals, said Shankarpally sub-inspector Suresh.

The driver works with a construction major. His identity is yet to be confirmed. He was shifted to a hospital, and police could not conduct a breathalyser test. “His statement is yet to be recorded,” the SI said. Police said there were around 40 passengers in the bus and all were safe. The bus driver also escaped unhurt.

Cyberabad Police Hold Meeting with Banks to Boost Cybercrime Response

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Friday held a coordination meeting with representatives of banks under its jurisdiction to improve response in cybercrime cases. Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said cyber frauds had become a major threat, with victims losing life savings to investment scams, pre-launch schemes and online fraud. He urged banks to set up centralised cyber cells for faster action and recovery.

Officials flagged delays in executing freeze and defreeze requests and in sharing account details and KYC documents required for investigation. Banks were instructed to provide statements in Excel format with narration, transaction ID, debit/credit details and running balance.