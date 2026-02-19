RTC Bus Overturns in Gadwal, 20 Passengers Injured

Hyderabad: At least 20 passengers suffered injuries after the RTC bus in which they were travelling overturned on NH-44 in Gadwal Jogulamba district on Thursday morning.

Of the 20 injured, the condition of four passengers is said to be critical. Traffic on NH-44 was disrupted for a while following the incident but was later restored.

The accident occurred when the bus was proceeding to Anantapur from Hyderabad. The bus driver apparently lost control and overturned on the highway, causing panic among passengers. Local residents and motorists rushed to the spot and alerted the police, who responded quickly and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary information suggested that over-speeding or driver’s fatigue could have contributed to the mishap, though the exact reason will be confirmed after a detailed inquiry, according to police.