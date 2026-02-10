RTC Bus Misses MLA Sri Ganesh’s Convoy in Mancherial

Adilabad: A vehicle in the convoy of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA N. Sri Ganesh narrowly escaped being hit by a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus at the bus stand in Mancherial town on Monday afternoon. Two vehicles in the convoy sustained damage in the incident. The mishap occurred when an RTC bus belonging to the Korutla depot allegedly veered into the convoy while proceeding towards the bus stand. Sri Ganesh, a Congress MLA, was in Mancherial as an observer for the municipal elections.

Police personnel present at the spot rushed to the scene and conducted a breath analyser test on the bus driver, identified as Mallesh. The test reportedly indicated consumption of alcohol, following which a case was registered against him under drunken driving provisions. No injuries were reported in the incident.