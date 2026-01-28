Officials said the campaign, which has already covered 52 colleges and schools, aims to instil road safety awareness among young people. The department is emphasising helmet use, citing data that in 2024 alone, 3,137 people in Telangana died in two-wheeler accidents where helmets were not worn.

Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) are conducting sessions with students, using pictures and statistics to highlight the severity of crashes. Officials noted that in more than half of all fatal accidents, riders were not wearing helmets. Cyberabad police reported that 82 per cent of deceased riders in 2024 were without helmets. In 2025, the city recorded 449 two-wheeler deaths, mostly linked to riders not wearing helmets or using poor-quality ones.

M. Purshotam Reddy, RTO, Hyderabad, said: “As per the ministry of transport’s instructions, we have covered 52 colleges and schools so far. We created awareness on road safety, the importance of helmets and seat belts, vehicle condition, and the dangers of overspeeding.”

He added that schools were specifically urged to discourage minor driving, warning students and parents that it is a punishable offence. “We have requested colleges and universities to make it mandatory that riders wear helmets before entering campuses. This will ensure regular use of helmets,” Reddy said.