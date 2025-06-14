RTA Steps Up Checks On Pvt School Buses

Hyderabad:The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) continued its special drive targeting school buses operated by educational institutions in Hyderabad. On Friday alone, officials booked 22 cases across the city’s six zones for various violations, according to a press release issued by the department. The RTA confirmed that the inspections will continue in the coming days, with strict penalties to be imposed on violators. Hyderabad is home to approximately 2,200 school buses operated by private school managements.

HMRL: Old City corridor works not hindered



Hyderabad:Hyderabad Metro Rail officials announced on Friday that demolition of properties along the planned Old City corridor is progressing rapidly, buoyed by consent-based compensation packages for affected owners.

Managing director N.V.S. Reddy praised local residents for their cooperation as crews remove debris and prepare for the long-awaited Metro extension. To date, 311 properties have been acquired and about ₹283 crore disbursed in compensation.



Engineers face tight working conditions: many buildings stand almost wall-to-wall, and a tangle of electrical and telecom cables criss-crosses the site. Demolitions are therefore conducted mainly at night to minimise traffic disruption and ensure safety.



Reddy also commended Metro Rail personnel, particularly women officers, for patiently negotiating consent awards and supervising night-time demolitions and road-widening. He stressed that no heritage structure will be touched, adding that specialised engineering measures are in place to safeguard protected monuments while the corridor takes shape.