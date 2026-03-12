RTA Shifts to Online Documents Submission for Vehicle Registration

Hyderabad: The transport department has issued orders mandating online submission of applications by automobile dealers for permanent vehicle registration through dealer points, with effect from March 13, 2026.

The department had earlier rolled out the online registration system on January 24 this year and had removed the requirement of producing fully built non-transport motorcycles and motor cars before Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices at the time of first registration.

Until now, dealers were sending Form-20, with financier signature wherever applicable, and other documents to the concerned RTA offices through Speed Post or courier. Officials said this process was causing delays in the registration procedure.

Under the revised system, the practice of submitting Form-20 and other documents physically to RTA offices has been discontinued. Dealers are required to upload scanned copies of Form-20, duly signed by the vehicle owner and financier where applicable, along with other required documents through the online portal.

RTA offices will not accept physical documents for vehicles that obtain Temporary Registration (TR) on or after March 13, 2026. For vehicles that obtained TR prior to March 13, dealers will also be permitted to upload scanned copies of Form-20 and other documents and obtain permanent registration through the online system.

The department said dealers would be fully responsible for the documents uploaded by them and warned that criminal action would be initiated if false or forged documents were submitted.

RTA officials have been instructed to scrutinise and either approve or return online applications within two working days. Strict action will be taken in case of delays.

Dealers have also been directed not to keep applications pending for more than seven days at their end. In case of violation, their dealer login will be suspended and action will be taken as per the rules.

The transport department has advised all authorised automobile dealers to submit Form-20 and other documents only through the online system for permanent vehicle registration.