RTA Raids Heavy Vehicles In Hyderabad City

Hyderabad: RTA officials, along with mines department personnel with the assistance of Vigilance and Enforcement wing staff, have raided heavy vehicles carrying sand, murram and other natural resources without valid permission and imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh on each vehicle.

According to officials, they received information that some transporters, especially tippers and their owners, were violating rules and regulations in transporting murram, sand and other material without possessing valid permission from the Mines department. The tipper owners indulged in transporting over-loaded material, posing a major threat to the passerby.

In Gandimaisamma cross-roads, the officials intercepted a tipper which was carrying overloaded stones, boulders without taking precautionary measures. The officials stopped the tipper and imposed a penalty. Similar raids took place at Miyapur, Bahadurpally, Suraram, Jeedimetla, Shahpur and other places in Medchal district on Thursday and Friday.

In the two-day-long operation, officials registered cases under section the Motor Vehicles Act, under the Mines Act and two under the GST Act against 20 vehicles and imposed a penalty of Rs 7 lakh. The raids would continue during weekends to prevent the illegal transportation of material.