RTA Checks Unearth Massive Violations

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ongoing crackdown on private contract carriage buses has unearthed widespread violations, from seat alterations to missing fire extinguishers. Official records show that between January 1 and October 25, 2025, authorities booked 8,848 cases statewide, collecting ₹2.28 crore in compounding fees and ₹14.68 crore in taxes and penalties. A total of 877 buses have been seized during this period.

In Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Malkajgiri districts alone, 68 private buses were booked this week for running without essential safety equipment. The inspection report lists offences such as missing fire extinguishers, first aid boxes, driver uniforms and carrying unauthorised merchandise goods. Officials also found buses with multi-tone horns and other illegal fittings.

The Hyderabad north zone recorded the highest number of violation cases with 23 vehicles booked and`46,000 in compounding fees collected, followed by Ranga Reddy district with 14 cases and three vehicle seizures. In the Hyderabad south zone, five buses were found operating without fire extinguishers.

A senior transport officer said one vehicle registered for a seating capacity of 23, was found having 29 seats after unauthorised alterations. “We are finding that many buses modify seating layouts or operate without basic safety gear. These changes not only violate permit conditions but also increase fire and evacuation risks,” the officer said.

Officials said that the ongoing checks focus on compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, fire-safety norms and permit conditions. They said the recent Kurnool bus tragedy has intensified inspections, particularly for sleeper coaches operating between Telangana and neighbouring states. Transport authorities have directed all district units to continue the drive and submit zone-wise compliance reports weekly.