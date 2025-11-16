RSS Workers Drive ‘Dil Se, Pyar Se’ Groundswell For Bihar’s Historic Election Victory

Hyderabad: The BJP-led NDA’s landslide in Bihar was not only a result of virtual rallies or the digital blitzkrieg but also the campaign led by nearly one lakh RSS swayamsevaks, who spread out to every corner of the state over the past six months, party insiders said.

As part of ‘Operation Trishul,’ RSS volunteers organised over 50,000 meetings across Bihar, averaging 200-300 per constituency since early February. Volunteers from Bihar, as well as from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and West Bengal, were deployed in the state, who reached even the most remote and diverse communities, including Seemanchal’s minority-dominated pockets.

“The Sangh’s biggest role is to refine democracy, to make it more beautiful and increase participation in elections,” said Rajesh Pandey, a key functionary of the campaign “Our volunteers do not just seek votes. They strive to touch every heart — dil se, pyar se — with genuine affection and respect. That’s our way, our message.”

RSS cadres worked booth to booth, reviewing voter lists, identifying strong and weak segments, and ensuring that all supporters reached the polling booths on election day. Their strategy was not just about numbers — it was about earning trust.

“The harmony and caste outreach we conduct before every election pays off in real connections. We see nation-building as our fundamental duty, not just politics,” said Ramesh Jha and Manish Upadhyay, who led the campaign in Kosi and Seemanchal, part of the larger Mithila cultural region.

“Har gali, har dil se judne ka prayas – Janata ka saath hi hamaari sabse badi takat hai,” they said with beaming smiles, which means, "We tried to reach every street with a kind heart; reaching out to the masses was our biggest strength."

The soul of the campaign was the “Dil Se, Pyar Se” mantra —to build bonds and address public grievances with warmth and empathy. In drawing-room meetings, street-corner discussions, and local gatherings, Swayamsevaks avoided confrontation or divisive rhetoric, focusing instead on listening and responding sincerely. As one volunteer confided, “To be away from family for six months is a sacrifice. But people open up when approached with love, not just slogans.”

The overwhelming sentiment among workers echoed pride and satisfaction in having strengthened participatory democracy. Political analysts credit this RSS-driven, micro-managed campaign as the difference-maker, forging a wave that filtered down to every galli and street in Bihar, ultimately delivering a result the entire coalition could celebrate.