RSS Key Strategy Meet in Delhi on July 4–6

Hyderabad: The RSS’ annual national-level Prant Pracharak Baithak — a key strategic conclave of its provincial in-charges — will be held in Delhi from July 4 to 6. The date coincide with the BJP’s expected announcement of its new president. Given the proximity between the RSS and the BJP, discussions at the baithak are expected to carry weight in shaping the broader socio-political landscape.

The three-day meet will focus on organisational consolidation, ideological reaffirmation and long-term strategic planning aimed at societal transformation. These deliberations align with the RSS’s centenary goals and its vision of uniting Hindu society, fostering social harmony and expanding its grassroots influence.

The baithak will be attended by top RSS leadership including sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and sah-sarkaryawahs Dr Krishnagopal, C.R. Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt, Atul Limaye and Alok Kumar. Prant [racharaks, sah prant pracharaks, kshetra pracharaks and senior functionaries from across the country will participate.

RSS prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar confirmed that Bhagwat will arrive in Delhi on June 28, a week ahead of the Baithak, underscoring the importance of the meet.

Following the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) held in March, RSS conducted a series of training camps and Karyakarta Vikas Vargs (worker development programmes) across April, May and June. The baithak will review these initiatives and assess the progress of ongoing organisational efforts, while also setting the roadmap for the coming year.

A senior RSS functionary told Deccan Chronicle that a major agenda item will be finalising the strategy for the RSS’s centenary celebrations, which will run for a year from Vijayadasami on October 2. The centenary year will feature large-scale outreach activities such as rallies, public meetings, household contact programmes, youth engagement and intensified efforts to expand the number of shakhas and full-time pracharaks.

The baithak will also deliberate on strategic coordination across the Sangh’s organisational structure, comprising 11 regions and 46 prants. Plans for Bhagwat’s nationwide travel in 2025-26 and major events will be finalised.

Additionally, social change topics relevant to the current socio-political environment will be deliberated, aligning RSS activities with contemporary challenges and fostering societal cohesion. The RSS aims to align its community engagement efforts with contemporary challenges to foster greater societal cohesion. This annual conclave is expected to shape the RSS’s organisational trajectory and socio-political outreach in the lead-up to its centenary milestone.