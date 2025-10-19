RSS Jabalpur Conclave To Shape Future Expansion And BJP Dynamics

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) Baithak in Jabalpur from October 30 to November 1, marking a crucial phase in its centenary year deliberations. The RSS’ akhil bharatiya prachar pramukh Sunil Ambekar said the meet will review the Sangh’s organisational growth and assess its centenary expansion roadmap.

The ABKM baithak is the highest annual executive meeting of the RSS, gathering top functionaries to review organisational work, discuss national issues, set priorities, and finalise plans for the coming year.

According to Sangh insiders, the Jabalpur session assumes enhanced importance as it follows Bhagwat’s Vijayadasami address, which emphasised social harmony, discipline, and expansion to every village. The discussions will reportedly review the RSS’s centennial outreach across 46 provinces and the goal of consolidating presence at the grassroots in villages.

Recent meetings discussed increasing the involvement of women, spreading social harmony, environmental initiatives, civic duties, and the broader five-pronged 'Panch Parivartan' social mission

A senior RSS ideologue said that the meet is significant in the context of ongoing consultations within the BJP over its next national president. Though Bhagwat recently clarified that “the Sangh does not decide for the BJP,” his remark on the delay in appointing a new party chief was interpreted as subtle pressure on the leadership to hasten the process.

The inside reports also state that the Sangh has advised the BJP to choose a younger, ideologically grounded leader capable of balancing political pragmatism with organisational discipline.