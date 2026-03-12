RSS Expansion Gains Momentum With Addition of 5,600 New Shakhas in 2025

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expanded its organisational network across the country with the addition of more than 5,600 new shakhas in the past year, taking the total number to over 88,000.

According to a senior RSS functionary, the expansion is part of the organisation’s goal of crossing one lakh shakhas by Vijayadashami 2026, marking the culmination of its centenary celebrations that began in 2025.

Interest in joining the organisation has also increased, with around 1.25 lakh people annually registering through the “Join RSS” digital platform, while about 25,000 others join directly after engaging with its activities and outreach programmes.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the RSS has been conducting nationwide door-to-door campaigns from October 2025 to October 2026 to expand its base and reach more communities. Earlier resolutions passed at meetings of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha had reiterated the objective of crossing the one-lakh mark in shakhas during the centenary year.

The functionary said the organisation has been using Saptahik Milans (weekly gatherings) and Maasik Mandalis (monthly meetings) as preparatory platforms to expand the shakha network. These gatherings are organised in areas where daily shakhas are yet to be established and focus on discussions, cultural activities and community service.

He said the Milans and Mandalis help generate interest among participants and gradually lead them to join regular shakhas. In 2023, the RSS conducted 68,651 shakhas along with 26,877 milans and 10,412 mandalis across 71,355 locations. The numbers rose the following year to over 32,000 milans and 12,000 mandalis, contributing to the addition of more than 10,000 shakhas subsequently.