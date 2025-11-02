RSS Counters Ban Calls, Expands Network

Hyderabad:The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded its three-day Akhil Bharat Karyakari Mandal Baithak in Jabalpur, showcasing its growing outreach and centenary-year initiatives. RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said the organisation now runs shakhas in 87,414 locations across India — comprising 87,398 daily and 32,398 weekly shakhas — marking an increase of over 15,000 daily shakhas compared to the previous year.

The meeting, presided over by Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, was attended by six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, Prant Sanghchalaks, Karyavahs, and 397 delegates from 46 Prants and 11 Kshetras. It focused on strengthening the Sangh’s social relevance, organisational reach, and ideological depth in the run-up to its centenary celebrations.



Addressing recent calls from some political quarters, including the Congress, for a ban on the RSS, Hosabale dismissed such demands as politically motivated and contrary to democratic principles. He asserted that the Sangh’s expanding network and social work reflect growing public acceptance and national integration.



A major focus of the Baithak was the reinforcement of the Panch Parivartan programme built on five pillars — social harmony, family values, environmental awareness, civic discipline, and a self-reliant Indian lifestyle — which will guide grassroots initiatives during the centenary year.



The Sangh resolved to organise 80,000 Hindu Sammelans across the country — 45,000 in villages and 35,000 in urban bastis — bringing together community elders, sadhus, women leaders and social activists to foster social harmony and cultural unity. Under the Griha Sampark Abhiyan, a 25–40-day nationwide door-to-door campaign will be launched to strengthen personal connections with families and deepen engagement beyond literature distribution.



The Baithak also finalised plans for large-scale events, including Sadbhav Baithaks and Pramukh Jan Sangoshthis to promote ideological cohesion and social unity. It announced commemorative programmes marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, reaffirming the RSS’s commitment to India’s cultural renewal and grassroots empowerment.

