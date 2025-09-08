RSS Charts Centenary Plan With Edu Focus

HYDERABAD: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has outlined its roadmap for the centenary year, with a strong focus on education reforms, dialogue-led solutions to sensitive religious issues and concerns over infiltration and unrest in West Bengal.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak in Jodhpur, attended by senior RSS functionaries and representatives from 32 affiliated organisations, placed education at the heart of centenary efforts. Leaders called for deeper integration of India’s civilisational knowledge systems into curricula, with emphasis on mother-tongue instruction alongside English at the primary level. Organisations such as Vidya Bharati and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal are leading these initiatives, which also align with the Centre’s National Education Policy.

Sources said affiliated bodies have accelerated work to embed Ayurveda, Yoga and traditional sciences in the mainstream education. “Indian languages and traditional knowledge have historically been relegated to the margins within the education system, overlooked in favor of other dominant narratives, a senior RSS leader said. It will be a calibrated shift from colonial frameworks to an Indic-centred pedagogy, he noted.

On Kashi and Mathura, the Baithak reaffirmed that disputes should be resolved through courts and dialogue, reflecting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s calls for consensus over confrontation.

The Sangh’s concern over illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and unrest in West Bengal was strongly discussed in the Baithak. “West Bengal’s civic security has reached a precarious stage due to political violence and unchecked infiltration,” a senior functionary remarked, adding that long-term demographic shifts are a “silent challenge.” Yet, there was optimism over the Northeast, with declining insurgency and dialogue-fuelled peace initiatives in Manipur cited as indicators of stability.

The centenary year, beginning October 2, 2025, will emphasise themes such as environmental protection, family awareness and civic duties, with a ceremonial start at Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur.