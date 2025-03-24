RSS Chalks Out Plans for Global Hindu Outreach

Hyderabad:The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's highest decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’s (ABPS) call for global solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh reflects its intent to focus on issues affecting Hindu communities globally.

During its three-day meeting at Bengaluru, the ABPS emphasised its role in societal transformation, focusing on expansion and consolidation of its work across India besides making global engagement to support Hindu community in several nations.

The meeting also passed a resolution to reflect on the RSS's journey over the past century and to chart its future path.

The RSS is targeting to have one lakh Shakhas by the end of 2025. At present, the RSS operates 83,129 daily shakhas at 51,570 places, marking an increase of over 10,000 shakhas from the previous year. Additionally, weekly milans (meets) have increased by 4,430. It is also focused on engaging youth, particularly those aged between 18 and 30, by connecting them with their cultural roots and involving them in social service.

A key functionary of RSS said that the ABPS decided to focus on expanding its presence in rural areas and engaging people through Gram Vikas and Gau Samrakshan to improve their living conditions.

The RSS announced plans to conduct 95 training programmes (Prashikshan Varg) this year, including Sangh Shiksha Varg (SSV) and Karyakarta Vikas Varg (KVV). Of these, 72 programmes will be for those under 40 years of age, and 23 for those aged 40 and above.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the ABPS has discussed extensive outreach programmes such as Panch Parivartan (social harmony), Kutumb Prabodhan (family values), Environmental Awareness, the insistence on ‘Swa’ (selfhood) and the duties of the citizens.

The key target of the RSS in its centenary year is to influence societal transformation through the concept of Sajjan Shakti, through which it wants to build a harmonious and organised Hindu society for world peace and prosperity.