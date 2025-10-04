RSS Centenary Celebrations Held in Warangal

Hyderabad: The centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were held on Thursday at Radhakrishna (Maheshwari) Gardens. The event was inaugurated by chief guest B. Prasad, who delivered the opening address.

Speaking on the occasion, RSS Telangana Prant Karyavah K. Ramesh highlighted the circumstances under which the Sangh was established in Nagpur with a handful of children, and how it has grown into a global organisation over the past 100 years. He said the Sangh’s core mission has been nation-building and character development, striving to place India in a position of pride.

Ramesh noted that despite facing bans three times in its history, the organisation has continued its service to the nation, contributing during wars, natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. He further said the RSS has nurtured workers across nearly 50 fields, including labour, agriculture, education, spirituality and civic services.

Marking the centenary, he urged swayamsevaks not to limit the occasion to celebrations, but to adopt the “Panch Parivartan” — five guiding principles. These include following civic rules, upholding the Constitution, adopting eco-friendly practices, strengthening family values, planting trees, promoting swadeshi products to boost India’s economy, and fostering social harmony.