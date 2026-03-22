RSI Dies at Yashoda, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Hyderabad:A 60‑year‑old reserve sub‑inspector (RSI) from Siddipet commissionerate, Tallapalli Raja Sambayya, died while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital’s Hitec City branch on Friday. His family has alleged medical negligence.

Sambayya was admitted on March 7 for treatment of lumps on his hip. On March 10, doctors reportedly performed a brain surgery, followed by another the same day after complications. Police said the hospital informed the family of his death on March 20.



Relatives claimed doctors failed to act when his blood pressure rose, leading to a brain haemorrhage. Based on a complaint by his wife, Tallapalli Tirupatamma, a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS (suspicious death).



Investigating officer Venkata Ramana said the body was shifted to Osmania mortuary for postmortem. Allegations of negligence will be examined after a team of doctors submits their findings. Further investigation is underway.

