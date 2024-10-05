Rs.94.02 lakh rail passengers’ property recovered in 2024: Sec-bad RPF

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad division, arrested 152 people for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs.94.02 lakh belonging to passengers in trains and handed them over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in 2024.



This registered an increase of 18 per cent in recovery of property compared to the corresponding period of previous year. In 2023, RPF, under Operation Yatri Suraksha, the RPF nabbed 234 offenders who were involved in theft of passengers’ valuables and property worth Rs 97.26 lakh was recovered.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, applauded the prompt response of RPF and stated that Operation Yatri Suraksha represents the commitment of the RPF to prioritize passenger security on Indian railways.

“We urge passengers to take care of their personal belongings and encourage in reporting any suspicious activities through the railway helpline 139 helping us in our mission to provide a secure and pleasant travel experience over Railways,” she added.

According to her, following a thorough analysis of CCTV footage on Friday, a police team apprehended persons on charges of stealing gold necklace, two gold bangles, a silver glass, and two silver saffron bars, all worth over Rs.3.50 lakh in Simhapuri Express at Warangal railway station on September 13, 2024.

One more person was caught for stealing a mobile phone of a passenger at Begumpet railway station on the same day.