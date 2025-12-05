Rs.76,382 Cr Spent on 6Gs; Free Bus Travel for Women Topped

Hyderabad: The Congress government has spent ₹76,382 crore on implementing its ‘six guarantees’ over the past two years since assuming office in December 2023, according to data released by the state government. The outlay covers major welfare schemes aimed at ensuring social security and economic support to eligible households.

In what the government describes as a new model of transparent governance, beneficiary selection for all welfare schemes has been conducted publicly. Applications for welfare schemes were collected directly from people, and funds were allocated in the state budget to fulfil the promises made under the six guarantees.

Over the last two years, these initiatives have extended financial support to more than one crore families across Telangana, the report said. The free bus travel scheme has emerged as a major empowerment tool for women, substantially reducing their transportation expenses.

The subsidised LPG cylinder initiative has eased household budgets by reducing costs. Enhancement of Rajiv Aarogyasri coverage from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh has strengthened healthcare access for low-income families, while providing 200 units of free domestic electricity has brought relief to lakhs of households. Meanwhile, Indiramma housing has offered long-awaited support for poor families aspiring to own a home.

To improve education quality, the government is setting up a Young India Residential School in every Assembly constituency. Construction of 78 schools is underway, with ₹15,600 crore allocated.

How it has helped

Free bus travel

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the Mahalakshmi free bus scheme within 48 hours of taking charge.

34.32 lakh beneficiaries are using the service daily.

By December 1, women had collectively saved ₹8,402 crore.

Scheme has helped girl students travelling long distances, reduced dropout rates and supported working women.

Subsidised LPG

The government has introduced subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500.

About 42.9 lakh families are benefiting from the scheme.

Savings used by families to meet other essential needs.

The government bears nearly ₹700 crore in subsidy payments.

Free power

Through the Gruha Jyothi, poor households consuming up to 200 units of electricity receive zero bills.

Around 52.28 lakh families have benefited.

Government has ₹3,438 crore in subsidies since the scheme began.

Rythu Bharosa

₹12,000 per acre per year deposited directly into farmers’ accounts

69.86 lakh farmers with 1.57 crore acres covered.

During kharif this year, ₹8,744 crore credited in just nine days.

Government extending ₹12,000 annual support to tenant farmers/ agricultural labourers under the Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa.

Fine rice

To encourage fine paddy cultivation, ₹500 per quintal bonus provided to farmers.

₹314 crore disbursed.

Crop loans up to ₹2 lakh were waived for 25.35 lakh farmers.

Total amount pegged at ₹20,616 crore.

Scheme seen to help household budgets by providing fine rice at zero cost.

Housing

Indiramma housing programme provides direct release of funds in phases.

Over three lakh houses in various stages

More than ₹3,200 crore released.

The government aims to build 4.5 lakh houses this year, costing ₹22,500 crore.