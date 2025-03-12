Rs.7 Crore for water share accounting

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Tuesday asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide Rs.7 crore for installing telemetry devices “to enhance transparency and accuracy in water accounting procedures,” on how the two states are using water from River Krishna.

These funds are to be used for Phase-II telemetry and a decision to implement this was taken at a KRMB meeting on January 21, the Board reminded the two states.

Telangana had previously made it clear that if AP was unwilling to give its share of half the required funds, it would provide the full funding for this work. It may be recalled that Telangana has repeatedly said that AP was drawing more than its allocated share of water, and hence was opposed to installing additional telemetry devices that can accurately measure the flow of water at various locations along the river’s course, or along canals.