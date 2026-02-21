 Top
Rs.530 Cr Budget Proposals Sent to Telangana Govt. for Godavari Pushkaralu Arrangements

21 Feb 2026 9:03 AM IST

With the funds allocated by the State government, the construction and repair works of bathing ghats will be carried out at small temples along with major religious places like Basara, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam on Godavari coast

Telangana endowments department has sent proposals to the State government to allocate Rs.530 crore for making arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu to be conducted from June 26 to July 7, 2027 in the State. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana endowments department has sent proposals to the State government to allocate Rs.530 crore for making arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu to be conducted from June 26 to July 7, 2027 in the State.

As the State government has decided to conduct the 12-day Godavari Pushkaralu on a grand note, the endowments department is leaving no stone unturned in successfully organizing the Pushkaralu.

With these funds, the construction and repair of bathing ghats will be carried out at small temples along with major religious places like Basara, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam on the Godavari coast.

More than Rs 175 crore has been allocated in the last budget and of them Rs 50 crore has been released. Focus would be mainly laid on developing bathing ghats, pilgrim amenities and parking lots among other facilities to the people with the funds allocated by the government.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
