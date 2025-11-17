Last Rites of Deceased in Saudi: Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced an ex- gratia of Rs.5 lakh each to the families of the victims who died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

The State Cabinet took the decision of providing ex-gratia to the bereaved families in the meeting held at the Secretariat here on Monday.

The Cabinet also decided to deploy a government team led by State Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin to Saudi Arabia. One of the AIMIM MLAs and a senior official from the Minority community will also be part of the team.

The Telangana cabinet also decided to conduct the last rites of the deceased in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, the government stated that two members of the family of each victim will also be taken to Saudi Arabia for the final farewell.