Rs.4 Cr seized ganja destroyed in Khammam

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department burnt as many as 1612 kgs of ganja worth Rs.4 crore in Khammam district on Friday.



The contraband was seized during the crackdown launched by the department against the smugglers in four Prohibition and Excise stations in Khammam district. The operation was carried out following instructions from the department director, enforcement, VB Kamalasan Reddy.

The excise officials brought the contraband stuffed in bags to the INTC complex in the district and burnt it after obtaining permission from the State government.



